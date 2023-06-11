ERDOĞANS FIRST OVERSEAS VISIT IN NEW TERM: HEADING TO TRNC

Following his re-election as President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has upheld the tradition of visiting specific countries after elections.



As part of this tradition, Erdoğan will start his international engagements by traveling to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the beginning of the week.



During his visit, Erdoğan is scheduled to hold a meeting with TRNC President Ersin Tatar. The discussions will revolve around Ankara's stance on the Cyprus issue and its roadmap in the Eastern Mediterranean. Erdoğan aims to convey important messages pertaining to these topics.



Subsequently, on Tuesday, June 13, Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan, where he will meet with his counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev. The primary focus of their meeting will be to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation along the Ankara-Baku line.

In addition, Erdoğan and Aliyev will delve into the progress achieved in the dialogue process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both leaders will emphasize the importance of establishing lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus region, and will convey messages to that effect.





