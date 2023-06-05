Putin expands influence in resource-rich Libya amidst U.S. challenges in dealing with Wagner group

As the United States contemplates the reopening of its embassy in Libya, Russia is taking significant steps to extend its influence in the oil-producing nation, located on Europe's doorstep.



The Wagner Group, a private military company under the control of Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, already holds access to vital oil facilities and supported a prolonged blockade last year that severely impacted exports during the energy crisis stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow's decision to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based, indicates Putin's intent to expand beyond his traditional support for military commander Khalifa Haftar in the eastern region of the country.

Richard Norland, the US Special Envoy to Libya, emphasized the inherent instability of the current situation and warned of potential attempts to exploit internal divisions, undermining the United Nations' efforts to facilitate elections. Norland stressed that legitimacy can only be achieved through fair elections.

However, the United States faces significant challenges in Libya as it lacks troops on the ground and a diplomatic presence. While US officials express their efforts to reopen their embassy, the decision remains politically sensitive for President Joe Biden, who served as vice president during the NATO-backed intervention that led to the overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, followed by Libya's descent into chaos.

The closure of the US embassy in 2014, amidst the civil war in Libya, was preceded by a fatal attack on the US consulate in Benghazi in 2012, resulting in the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans. This event fueled domestic political controversy, further complicating any potential decision to return.

Consequently, the United States finds itself with limited leverage as it tries to navigate the situation from a distance.

The intensifying geopolitical rivalry in Libya coincides with Russia's growing influence in the Middle East, gradually challenging the United States' position. Traditional Arab allies have rejected US attempts to isolate Putin and have even restored ties with Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin-aligned President of Syria.



Saudi Arabia caused tensions with the White House when OPEC+, a coalition of oil-producing countries led by Riyadh and Moscow, curtailed crude production, leading to a surge in global fuel prices.

Furthermore, China's involvement in brokering a reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran has highlighted the broader erosion of US authority in the region.







