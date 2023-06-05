News Diplomacy IAEA chief calls on Iran to implement all nuclear commitments

IAEA chief calls on Iran to implement all nuclear commitments

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated on Monday in Vienna that Iran has not adequately fulfilled its obligations to enhance transparency concerning its nuclear program.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published June 05,2023 Subscribe

Iran has so far not sufficiently implemented commitments to more transparency regarding its nuclear programme, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said in Vienna on Monday.



In March, Grossi and the leadership in Tehran had agreed on increased surveillance of nuclear facilities and investigations into formerly secret nuclear sites in Iran.



Since then only "a fraction of what we envisaged" has been implemented, Grossi said during an IAEA board meeting on Monday.



The IAEA chief conceded that some surveillance cameras and devices had been installed. "Some progress has been made, but not as much as I had hoped," he said.



"What needs to happen now is a sustained and uninterrupted process that leads to all the commitments [...] being fulfilled without further delay."



Grossi again pointed out that, contrary to the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran has already amassed well over 100 kilograms of enriched uranium with a high degree of purity of up to 60%.



According to experts, 50 kilograms are already enough to create a nuclear weapon if the uranium is enriched a little further.



Tehran has been disregarding its commitments to restrict its nuclear programme made in the 2015 deal for a few years now, following the unilateral decision of the US government led by Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement in 2018.



Iran has repeatedly stressed it is only pursuing its nuclear programme for civilian purposes and rejects concerns that it is looking to build nuclear weapons.











