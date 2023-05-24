Saudi Arabia says full ties to be restored with Canada, ending row

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that it has agreed with Canada to restore full diplomatic links, more than four years after a dispute strained their ties.



The monarchy's Foreign Ministry said based on discussion between Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "it has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state."



The ministry added in a statement that the decision comes from the "desire of both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests."



In August 2018, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador and froze trade and new investments with Canada after Ottawa called on Riyadh to release detained rights activists.



At the time, Saudi Arabian officials condemned the Canadian remarks, calling them "blatant interference" in the oil-rich kingdom's affairs.



