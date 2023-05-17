 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Qatar not to get off Arab consensus over Syria's return to Arab League

Qatar not to get off Arab consensus over Syria's return to Arab League

During a press conference in Doha, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the importance of a solution to restore stability in Syria that is satisfactory to the Syrian people. Sheikh Mohammed stated that each Arab country should have the autonomy to make its own decision regarding its relationship with the Syrian regime

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published May 17,2023
Subscribe
QATAR NOT TO GET OFF ARAB CONSENSUS OVER SYRIAS RETURN TO ARAB LEAGUE
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a joint news conference in Doha, Qatar, May 17, 2023. (REUTERS)

Qatar said Wednesday it will not get off Arab consensus on Syria's readmission into the Arab League after 12 years of suspension.

"The solution to restore stability in Syria must satisfy the Syrian people," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in the capital Doha.

He said that each Arab country has its own decision over ties with the Syrian regime.

The top diplomat stressed that the "only solution" lies in finding "a just and comprehensive solution" to the Syrian crisis.

On May 7, the Cairo-based Arab League reinstated Syria after 12 years of suspension over the regime's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Qatar has been a vocal critic of the Bashar al-Assad regime since the outbreak of the country's civil war in 2011.

Last month, bin Abdulrahman said that Qatar's boycott of the Syrian regime remains in place.

Al-Assad is expected to attend the upcoming Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

In recent months, the Syrian regime has begun to exchange official visits and contacts with several Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.