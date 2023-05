Zelensky speaks to South African president, urging him to help end Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday and urged him to help implement Kyiv's peace plan to end the war with Russia.

Zelensky made the remarks in a video address from Rome, a day after Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Africa has positioned itself as neutral in the conflict.