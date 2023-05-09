Erdoğan tells al-Burhan: Ankara ready to host talks if stakeholders agree

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed on Tuesday developments in war-torn Sudan; as well as the evacuation and safety of Turkish citizens, over the phone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that Ankara is ready to host talks if stakeholders agree.

During a recent phone conversation, President Erdoğan conveyed his deep apprehension to Sovereignty Council President Burhan regarding the growing number of casualties and injuries resulting from the ongoing conflict between Sudanese factions

In the phone call with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue its efforts in contact with the UN to ensure that the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people are met, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan also expressed his sadness and concern over the increase in casualties in the "fratricidal fight" in Sudan.