Türkiye to host international security forum early May

Türkiye will hold the Istanbul Security Forum on May 2-3 to address regional and global security threats, and solutions, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will attend the opening of the international forum, which will include nearly 70 local and foreign speakers, including politicians, policymakers, academics, experts, journalists and representatives of international organizations.

The participants will discuss the concept of security from different aspects in nine panels.

In addition to topics such as hot conflicts, civil wars, increasing violence and terrorist attacks, the forum will also focus on climate change, environmental problems, natural disasters, economic crises, and cyber threats.

The forum aims to raise awareness on international security management, develop a perspective towards increasing international cooperation, and discuss ways to counter security risks