ERDOĞAN HOLDS PHONE CALLS WITH SUDANS TSC HEAD AL-BURHAN AND RSF LEADER DAGALO

Erdoğan holds phone calls with Sudan's TSC head al-Burhan and RSF leader Dagalo
Published April 20,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held telephone conversations with Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman al-Burhan and RSF leader Dagalo on Thursday to exchange views over the latest developments.
Erdoğan said in phone calls with Sudanese leaders that Khartoum Airport should be secured so that Turkish citizens can be repatriated to Türkiye.
In the telephone conversation, Erdoğan stressed the importance of the protection of the life, properties of Turkish citizens, and institutions in Sudan.