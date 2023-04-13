Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to pay one-day visit to Austria on Friday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a one-day visit to Austria on Friday.

Çavuşoğlu will hold a bilateral meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister will separately meet with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Helga Maria Schmid, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Çavuşoğlu will also attend an iftar dinner, a special fast-breaking meal for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.