Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Lavrov held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Earlier, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu met to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.