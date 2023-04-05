Çavuşoğlu meets counterparts from UK, Iceland at NATO huddle

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met his counterparts from the UK and Iceland on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Çavuşoğlu said his discussions with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly focused on cooperation in the defense industry, the Ukraine war, and NATO enlargement.

With Iceland's Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir, he discussed the upcoming 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe, as well as relations in the tourism sector.

Türkiye is grateful for Iceland's support after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, he said on Twitter.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu held separate meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.