China urges major powers to remove nuke from other countries to reduce nuclear war risk

China has called on major powers to withdraw nuclear weapons deployed abroad and to cancel related agreements with host countries in order to reduce the risk of a nuclear war.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on " Threats to International Peace and Security " on Friday, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang said nuclear weapons are the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads.

"We call for the abolition of the nuclear sharing arrangements and advocate no deployment of nuclear weapons abroad by all nuclear weapons states and the withdrawal of nuclear weapons deployed aboard," Geng said, according to a transcript posted on China's UN mission website.

Geng added that his country is firmly committed to a defensive nuclear strategy and has upheld the pledge of "no first use of nuclear weapons" at any time and under any circumstances.

Concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Chinese envoy urged the international community to play its role in promoting peace talks and creating conditions for the early resumption of negotiations, as this is the only way to resolve the issue.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid aggravating tensions, intensifying frictions, or fanning the flames, stop all actions that contribute to prolonging the war, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," he added.

Geng assured the UN Security Council that Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in seeking cease-fire and restoring peace in the region.



