TÜRKIYE SUMMONS FRENCH ENVOY OVER FRENCH SENATES HOSTING OF YPG/PKK TERRORISTS

Türkiye on Monday summoned French ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro to strongly condemn the hosting of YPG/PKK terrorists in the French Senate and "awarding them with medal of honor."

"The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against our country and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilizing activities in the region have been brought to the attention of the ambassador once again," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to PKK's extensions in Syria, the sources said.

Ankara also requests France to support the security of Turkish borders and the people, as well as to protect Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and to show solidarity in accordance with the spirit of an ally, they added.

"Regarding the issue, an attempt was made by our Embassy in Paris before the relevant French authorities and our reaction was strongly expressed," the sources said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.