Erdoğan says Türkiye ensured extension of Black Sea grain deal

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his comments on Saturday.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Erdoğan said in a speech in the western city of Çanakkale.





Erdoğan thanked Russia, Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for their efforts to extend the agreement once again.

"This agreement, which has provided the shipment of 25 million tons of grain to the world markets with more than 800 ships to date, is of vital importance for the stability of the global food supply," he added.





Meanwhile, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal "is extended for 120 days."

"Grateful to Antonio Guterres, President Erdoğan, (Turkish National Defense) Minister Hulusi Akar and all our partners for sticking to the agreements. Due our joint efforts, 25M tons of Ukrainian grain delivered to world markets," he said on Twitter.





Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.,