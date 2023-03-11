Spain hails decision of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties

Spain on Saturday welcomed the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after officials of the two countries met in China.

"The government of Spain welcomes the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to reestablish diplomatic relations. Both countries are key to security and cooperation in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reiterated Spain's commitment to continue actively contributing to the stability of the Middle East "through its participation in international peace operations and its friendly and cooperative relations with all the countries of the region."

It added that these aspects are among the priorities of Madrid's next presidency of the Council of the EU.

The two Persian Gulf neighbors severed their diplomatic ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 over the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

The two estranged neighbors were engaged in marathon talks brokered by Iraq since April 2021 to restore diplomatic ties. Both Tehran and Riyadh noted progress but the breakthrough had been eluding.