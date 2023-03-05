Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu holds bilateral talks at Qatari capital Doha

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday met his Gambia, Laos, Venezuela, and Sudan counterparts on the sidelines of the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

In a tweet, Çavuşoğlu said he discussed bilateral relations with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Sudan's Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, separately, at the LDC5.

"Grateful for their earthquake support," Çavuşoğlu said, as he shared photos from his meetings.

The Turkish foreign minister also held talks with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara, as well as his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith, separately, at the margins of the event in Doha.

"We value their earthquake solidarity," Çavuşoğlu added.

He also met with Csaba Korosi, the head of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"In Doha w/@UN_PGA discussed our #ZeroWaste initiative & global developments," he said.

In 2017, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye launched the project to highlight the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

On Dec. 14, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to proclaim March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste, to be observed annually. Türkiye, with 105 other countries, had put forward the resolution.