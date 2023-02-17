Erdoğan meets with Bosnian Croat leader in Istanbul for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met with Bosnia and Herzegovina presidential council member Zeljko Komsic in Istanbul for talks.

Erdoğan and Croat member Komsic held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which came after two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 38,000 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.