Suspected spy balloon tests relations between United States and China

A suspected Chinese spy balloon shut down by the US after it was spotted above American airspace has tested relations between the two countries.

The balloon became a hot topic across the world.

According to American officials, it flew above the US state of Alaska and across Canada before being spotted in the state of Montana -- the site of the nuclear missile silos.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking the balloon in its first statement regarding the incident.

US President Joe Biden was briefed about the balloon and asked for military options.

BALLOON CAUSES NEW CRISIS BETWEEN 2 COUNTRIES

The "spy" balloon caused a new crisis as the two countries were expected to take steps to prevent their rivalry from turning into a conflict.

Beijing refused claims that the balloon was sent to spy on the US and said it is used for research and mainly meteorological purposes before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China.

The Pentagon also said another balloon appeared over Latin America.

U.S. FINALLY SHOOT DOWN BALLOON OFF SOUTH CAROLINA COAST

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily shut down three airports and airspace in some parts of the country due to the balloon hovering over US airspace.

The US finally shot down the balloon Saturday off the coast of the state of South Carolina.

An operation is underway to recover debris in the Atlantic Ocean.

SPY BALLOONS CAN OPERATE AT ALTITUDE OF 24,000 METERS (78,740 FEET)

Spy balloons have been used since the Cold War because it is very difficult to see on radar.

The balloons have been used in diminished demand in recent years as a result of the emergence of satellites but they are preferred because they are less costly than satellites.

These balloons, carried by the wind, can operate at an altitude of 24,000 (78,740 feet) and cameras can be attached. Other equipment attached to the balloon can include radar and they can run on solar energy.





