Turkish, Argentine foreign ministers to meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero will meet on Friday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Çavuşoğlu will host Cafiero in the capital Ankara, where "bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The relations between Türkiye and Argentina go back to the signing of the protocol of consular affairs between the Ottoman Empire and Argentina in 1910.

Following the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye, a bilateral friendship agreement was signed in Rome in 1926, which officially marks the starting point of diplomatic relations.









