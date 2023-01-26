TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER SLAMS FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEOS ALLEGATIONS IN BOOK

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday slammed Mike Pompeo, who served as U.S. secretary of state under then-President Donald Trump, over his allegations on Türkiye in a recently released book, calling his claims "unreal information."

In a press conference in the capital Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said: "First of all, there is unreal information, as I might say in diplomatic language, or you might also define it as a lie. There's an exaggeration, there's a double standard."

On U.S. support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK in northern Syria-a longtime bone of contention in Turkish-U.S. ties-Çavuşoğlu added: "The support they have given to terrorism, which is a serious crime in the US, I think there is also serious disinformation in order not to face a judicial process."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the U.S., and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

The U.S. claims it partners with the YPG to fight Daesh/ISIS, while Türkiye says using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

Criticizing Pompeo's claim that the Turkish Armed Forces lack the ability to defeat Daesh/ISIS, Çavuşoğlu said: "For one thing, this is not a fact, (the idea) that we first engaged with the PKK/YPG during the Trump administration. It started during the term of (President Barack) Obama. Therefore, that was not their decision first and foremost."

"Secondly, the only NATO army which took part in hand-to-hand fights against Daesh/ISIS terrorists is the Turkish army. We eliminated more than 4,500 Daesh terrorists both in Syria and Iraq," Çavuşoğlu said.

As the Turkish army was eliminating Daesh/ISIS terrorists, "the US during the term of Pompeo, together with YPG/PKK terrorist groups, sent Daesh/ISIS members to Afghanistan by first getting them on the bus in Raqqa and that region and then on the planes," he said.

These are the "ones responsible for the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today, so I'm talking about the attacks of Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda," he said, adding the Turkish army cleared an area of 8,000 square kilometers (3,089 miles) of the terrorist groups YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS to support the territorial integrity of Syria.

ERDOĞAN'S 2019 MEETING WITH PENCE TO DE-ESCALATE SITUATION IN SYRIA

Speaking about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with the U.S. then-Vice President Mike Pence in October 2019 to de-escalate the situation in Syria, Çavuşoğlu said they came to Türkiye to ask it to pause Ankara's cross-border operation against terrorists.

Erdoğan first held a one-on-one meeting with Pence before the meeting between the delegations, he said.

"While we were waiting with Pompeo in a different room, Pompeo was uneasy with the fact that the meeting was taking so long and he asked to enter the room, but I said to him that one of them is the president and the other is the vice president. So if they need us, they will summon us. So, due to the protocol, I warned him that it wasn't appropriate to enter," Çavuşoğlu said.

Later, Türkiye and the U.S. reached a deal, he said, adding that it was also released to the media. "But at the end of the day, they did not fulfill the responsibilities arising out of joint declaration and they have shown that they are not honest with their declarations," Çavuşoğlu said.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17, 2019 to pause Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from a planned safe zone, but Türkiye said the U.S. did not fulfill its promises.

On Pompeo's professed dislike for a video about the defeated 2016 coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), Çavuşoğlu said: "We experienced the images in the video that he called disgusting. The FETÖ terrorist organization killed 251 citizens that night."

"We understand from his Twitter post on that night against our president which he later deleted that he supported the coup attempt. That's why he's uncomfortable with the video. Those images show how we defeated the putschists," he said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Çavuşoğlu added that it was the U.S. which disrupted the U.S.' policy of balance on Türkiye and the U.S., saying Pompeo "put forward these allegations to get votes from the Greek lobby in the U.S. when he hopes to run for president in the next elections."

Commenting on Pompeo's 2020 visit to Türkiye to only meet with Patriarch Bartholomew I, the Istanbul-based leader of many of the world's Orthodox Christians, Çavuşoğlu said Pompeo "asked me to meet him at the patriarchate in Istanbul. My answer was very clear that if you want to meet me, come to Ankara."

Also highlighting Türkiye's progress in the field of religious freedoms, he said: "We always give all kinds of support to the patriarchate."