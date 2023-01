FM Çavuşoğlu talks to EU foreign policy chief and Indonesian counterpart in phone calls

The Turkish foreign minister had separate phone calls with the EU foreign policy chief and his Indonesian counterpart, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the EU's Josep Borrell discussed regional developments, especially Venezuela and Ukraine.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu and Indonesia's Retno Marsudi addressed the latest developments in Afghanistan, the ministry said.