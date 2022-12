Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh in the capital Ankara for talks.

The Turkish presidency did not share any further information about the closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Al-Sheikh.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Al-Sheikh discussed the development of ties between the parliaments of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, bilateral relations, and regional issues.