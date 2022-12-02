Top Turkish, British officials discuss Syria, fight against terrorism

Türkiye's presidential spokesman and the UK prime minister's national security adviser discussed bilateral issues and global developments, including Syria, in a phone call on Friday.

İbrahim Kalın and Tim Barrow exchanged views on the political and economic relations between Türkiye and the UK, cooperation in the defense industry, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the fight against terrorism, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.

Kalın stressed that the operations carried out in Syria after the terrorist attack in Istanbul were directed against the terror group PKK/PYD/YPG, which poses a threat to Türkiye's national security.

In this context, it was emphasized that Türkiye has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

On Nov. 13, the terror group YPG/PKK carried out a terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

After the attack, Türkiye on Nov. 20 launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signaled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

The phone call also focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with Kalın emphasizing that the prolongation of the war has deepened humanitarian crises and increased energy, food, and economic vulnerability at the global level.

The officials also underlined the importance of supporting Türkiye's diplomatic initiatives toward ending the war and returning to the negotiating table.

The two sides expressed pleasure over the extension of the Black Sea grain export deal.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19.

Kalın and Barrow also agreed to develop cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry field.