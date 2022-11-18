QATAR LEADER PRAISES RUSSIAS WORLD CUP COOPERATION

Qatar's emir praised Russia's "cooperation" in helping to prepare the World Cup in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, an official statement said.

Russia was barred from international football this year over its invasion of Ukraine and Qatar has criticised Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, but Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organised the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts.

Diplomats say Russia has largely been frozen out of preparations since its February invasion. Russia took part in an international security exercise for the World Cup last year.

A statement released by the emir's office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.

It added that the emir thanked Putin for his message, "praising Russia's cooperation in organising this global event".







