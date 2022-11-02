TIKA holds exhibition to mark 70th anniversary of Türkiye-Cuba diplomatic ties

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on Tuesday held a photography exhibition in the Cuban capital Havana on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Türkiye-Cuba diplomatic relations.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Havana Vehbi Esgel Etensel, TİKA Vice President Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, representatives from Cuba's Foreign Ministry, Culture Ministry, International Investment Ministry, and National Library, as well as ambassadors, university representatives, and academics from many countries attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, according to a statement by TİKA's Mexico Coordination Office.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Havana National Library in the historical Revolution Square, Ambassador Etensel thanked the Cuban authorities for their support to the project.

Yorulmaz, for his part, stressed the historical dimension of the ties between the two nations, noting the significance of archives in recording the historical dimension of bilateral relations.

The exhibition is open to visitors for the first week of the month.





































