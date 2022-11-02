Russia to summon British ambassador over attacks on its Black Sea Fleet

Britain's ambassador to Moscow will soon be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over "London's involvement in Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol," Russia said Wednesday, referring to attacks Moscow cited as a reason for suspending the Black Sea grain deal.

The Ukrainian military carried out attacks at the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on the Russian military under the guidance of British military specialists, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

"These actions of Kyiv (attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet) were carried out under the leadership of British specialists," she said, adding that Russia informed the international community of this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Some 10 million tons of grain had been sent out under the deal.

The UN, US, Türkiye, and other nations and international actors all stressed their desire to see the deal continue.