UN in touch with Russia about Ukraine grain deal suspension

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published October 29,2022
The United Nations is in contact with Russian authorities following reports Moscow has suspended participation in a deal that resumed Ukrainian Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesman said on Saturday.

"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.