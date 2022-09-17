FROM SAMARKAND TO NEW YORK, ERDOĞANS DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENTS CONTINUE

From Samarkand to New York, Erdoğan's diplomatic engagements continue

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP)

After attending a two-day regional summit and meeting world leaders in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Turkish president on Saturday reached New York to continue his diplomatic engagements.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a series of official contacts during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which he attended as a special guest at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Türkiye took part at the presidential level for the first time since getting the dialogue partner status in the organization in 2012.

On Thursday, Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Later in the day, he visited newly built areas of Samarkand along with other fellow leaders attending SCO.

He spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijan's Aliyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko and other leaders at the Eternal City complex.

Erdoğan also had a private conversation with Putin during the visit, and images of his conversation with the leaders was given wide coverage in the media.

Early Friday, Erdoğan held closed-door meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Later, the Turkish president addressed the second session of the SCO summit, arguing that Türkiye's position serves as a bridge between the east and west, offering "unparalleled opportunities."

"With this understanding, we stand ready for cooperation in every area, from security, economy and energy to transportation, agriculture and tourism. We will continue to contribute to the ongoing political and economic processes within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he said.

After the summit, Erdoğan received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also held closed-door meetings with Mirziyoyev, Putin and Raisi, respectively.

During the talks, bilateral economic relations as well as regional issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and Türkiye's peace efforts were discussed.

ERDOĞAN IN U.S. FOR UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY



In New York, Erdoğan on Tuesday will address the General Assembly whose 77th session is being held under the theme, A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

He will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the session.

The Turkish president will likely receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish non-governmental organizations and Jewish groups, and attend an event organized by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend a reception by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of delegations.