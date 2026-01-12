Anderson, Chalamet and Byrne win key Golden Globe awards

Paul Thomas Anderson on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best director for his zany, politically charged film One Battle After Another. Anderson bested Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet).

In the acting categories, Timothée Chalamet won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy film for his portrayal of an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in Marty Supreme. Chalamet triumphed in a tough field that included Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Australian actress Rose Byrne took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy film for her performance as a woman whose life is unraveling in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Byrne topped a crowded category featuring Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).