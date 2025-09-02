Zelensky: Russia engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors of the front line and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.

"Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky provided no further details, but said "Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this."









