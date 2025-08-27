Venice Film Festival to begin with tribute to Werner Herzog

The 82nd Venice Film Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday evening with a tribute to German filmmaker Werner Herzog.



The 82-year-old is being honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The tribute speech is to be delivered by the iconic director Francis Ford Coppola, 86.



The opening film is "La Grazia" (Grace) by Paolo Sorrentino. The work by the Italian director is competing with 20 other films for the festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.



The film festival is due to run until September 6.



Among the stars expected to be at the festival are Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



Premieres include the new "Frankenstein" film by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, "Bugonia" by Golden Lion winner Giorgos Lanthimos featuring Emma Stone, and "Jay Kelly" with George Clooney and Adam Sandler, directed by Noah Baumbach.

