Disney pulls back on inclusion initiatives amid political pressure

The US entertainment giant Walt Disney Company appears to be scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, quietly removing its "Reimagine Tomorrow" initiative from the DEI section of its 2024 SEC 10-K report.



The programme, highlighted in Disney's 2023 filing, aimed to amplify under-represented voices and ensure that 50% of recurring characters are from diverse backgrounds.



The omission has sparked speculation about Disney's commitment to DEI policies.



The company also dropped "The Disney Look" appearance guidelines from its disclosures.



This follows a broader trend among major companies including Facebook parent company Meta and McDonald's.



Conservative groups argue inclusion initiatives discriminate against non-minorities.



The change comes as US President Donald Trump continues to push against DEI policies, while figures like his close adviser Elon Musk have openly criticized Disney's approach.



Disney closed Monday's trading at $109.28, down 1.43% or $1.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.