 Contact Us
News Cinema The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival is back in action, running from May 14 to 25 on the picturesque Cote d'Azur in France. A star-studded event, it will feature renowned actors and directors from around the world. Among the highlights are the 19 competing films vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or award, along with a diverse selection of other movies premiering outside of competition.

AFP CINEMA
Published April 11,2024
Subscribe
THE FILMS COMPETING AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
(EPA Photo)

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 14 to 25, bringing a host of film stars and celebrated filmmakers to France's Cote d'Azur.

Here is a list of the 19 films competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out of competition.

IN COMPETITION:



- "The Apprentice" by Ali Abbasi

- "Motel Destino" by Karim Ainouz

- "Bird" by Andrea Arnold

- "Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard

- "Anora" by Sean Baker

- "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola

- "The Shrouds" by David Cronenberg

- "The Substance" by Coralie Fargeat

- "Grand Tour" by Miguel Gomes

- "Marcello Mio" by Christophe Honore

- "Caught By The Tides" by Jia Zhang-Ke

- "All We Imagine As Light" by Payal Kapadia

- "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos

- "L'Amour Ouf" (lit. "Crazy Love") by Gilles Lellouche

- "Wild Diamond" by Agathe Riedinger

- "Oh Canada" by Paul Schrader

- "Liminov: The Ballad of Eddie" by Kirill Serebrennikov

- "Parthenope" by Paolo Sorrentino

- "The Girl With The Needle" by Magnus von Horn

OUT OF COMPETITION:


These films will have their premiere at Cannes but are not competing for the Palme d'Or:

- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" by George Miller

- "Horizon, An American Saga" by Kevin Costner

- "A Second Act" by Quentin Dupieux

- "She's Got No Name" by Peter Ho-Sun Chan

- "Rumours" by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin