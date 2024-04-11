The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 14 to 25, bringing a host of film stars and celebrated filmmakers to France's Cote d'Azur.

Here is a list of the 19 films competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out of competition.

IN COMPETITION:





- "The Apprentice" by Ali Abbasi



- "Motel Destino" by Karim Ainouz



- "Bird" by Andrea Arnold



- "Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard



- "Anora" by Sean Baker



- "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola



- "The Shrouds" by David Cronenberg



- "The Substance" by Coralie Fargeat



- "Grand Tour" by Miguel Gomes



- "Marcello Mio" by Christophe Honore



- "Caught By The Tides" by Jia Zhang-Ke



- "All We Imagine As Light" by Payal Kapadia



- "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos



- "L'Amour Ouf" (lit. "Crazy Love") by Gilles Lellouche



- "Wild Diamond" by Agathe Riedinger



- "Oh Canada" by Paul Schrader



- "Liminov: The Ballad of Eddie" by Kirill Serebrennikov



- "Parthenope" by Paolo Sorrentino



- "The Girl With The Needle" by Magnus von Horn

OUT OF COMPETITION:



These films will have their premiere at Cannes but are not competing for the Palme d'Or:



- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" by George Miller



- "Horizon, An American Saga" by Kevin Costner



- "A Second Act" by Quentin Dupieux



- "She's Got No Name" by Peter Ho-Sun Chan



- "Rumours" by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin











