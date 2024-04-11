The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 14 to 25, bringing a host of film stars and celebrated filmmakers to France's Cote d'Azur.
Here is a list of the 19 films competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out of competition.
- "The Apprentice" by Ali Abbasi
- "Motel Destino" by Karim Ainouz
- "Bird" by Andrea Arnold
- "Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard
- "Anora" by Sean Baker
- "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola
- "The Shrouds" by David Cronenberg
- "The Substance" by Coralie Fargeat
- "Grand Tour" by Miguel Gomes
- "Marcello Mio" by Christophe Honore
- "Caught By The Tides" by Jia Zhang-Ke
- "All We Imagine As Light" by Payal Kapadia
- "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos
- "L'Amour Ouf" (lit. "Crazy Love") by Gilles Lellouche
- "Wild Diamond" by Agathe Riedinger
- "Oh Canada" by Paul Schrader
- "Liminov: The Ballad of Eddie" by Kirill Serebrennikov
- "Parthenope" by Paolo Sorrentino
- "The Girl With The Needle" by Magnus von Horn
These films will have their premiere at Cannes but are not competing for the Palme d'Or:
- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" by George Miller
- "Horizon, An American Saga" by Kevin Costner
- "A Second Act" by Quentin Dupieux
- "She's Got No Name" by Peter Ho-Sun Chan
- "Rumours" by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin