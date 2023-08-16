Turkish director Tolga Karaçelik made his first English movie

Tolga Karaçelik recently completed the filming of his fourth film titled " The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided To Write about A Serial Killer ."

This dark comedy film, written and directed by Tolga Karaçelik, features world-renowned stars Steve Buscemi, Britt Lower, and John Magaro in leading roles.

The story revolves around a writer struggling in the midst of a divorce, and his friendship with a retired serial killer who provides him with advice for the murders he pens in his new book during the nights while counseling him on his marriage during the days.

The film, shot in English, was completed in a span of 22 days across various locations in New York.

The post-production work of the film, whose worldwide rights are managed by two prominent US companies, CAA Media Finance and UTA, is still ongoing in New York, Los Angeles, and Istanbul.

The film is expected to have its world premiere at an international film festival and is set to be released in theaters in the spring of 2024 following its festival journey.