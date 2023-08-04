Friendship between stork called "Yaren" and Uncle Adem to be turned into a screenplay

The long-standing and heartwarming friendship between Yaren Stork and Uncle Adem is becoming the inspiration for a film. Yaren the Stork travels kilometers each year in March to reach Eskikaraağaç. Upon her arrival, she lands on the boat of Adem Yılmaz, who resides in the village by the shores of Lake Uluabat. This year marked their 12th meeting, with Yaren striking her famous pose on March 17th.

Alper Tüydeş, the nature photographer who brought the story of Yaren the Stork and Adem Yılmaz to the public, has announced that their extraordinary friendship story is serving as inspiration for a film. In a social media announcement, Tüydeş stated, "Yaren the Stork, who celebrates her 12th year of friendship with Uncle Adem, is bringing together famous personalities in a new film project. The film, starring Buğra Gülsoy and Hande Doğandemir, will be shot in Karacabey, where the story unfolds."

Tüydeş also emphasize , "This will be a project inspired by the story itself. The film will not only portray the story on the screen, but also bring it to life." According to the shared information, the screenplay for the film, set to begin shooting this month, was written by Arzu Yurtseven, known for her work on popular projects like 'Sadakatsiz' and 'Rafadan Tayfa'. The director's chair will be occupied by Onur Uzun, known from the series 'Gibi'.

Since 2016, Tüydeş has been documenting the heartwarming reunions between the two friends, and the photos he shares on social media have garnered significant attention. This regular rendezvous, which has been consistently followed by Tüydeş, was the subject of a documentary in 2019 titled 'Adem Amca ve Yaren Leylek' (Uncle Adem and Yaren Stork), which won the Best Documentary award at the Prague Film Awards.



