Belarus calls on Poland to not escalate situation in border area

Belarus urged Poland to not escalate the situation at the border between the two countries Wednesday amid claims by Warsaw that two helicopters crossed into its airspace.

"On August 2, 2023, Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Belarus Martin Wojciechowski was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," according to a statement by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

It said Wojciechowski was informed that statements by Polish officials on the situation were falsified by the results of a "comprehensive check conducted by the Belarusian side."

"As evidence, data from objective control of the flight path of helicopters were demonstrated. They called on the Polish side not to escalate the situation and not use it to militarize the border area," it said.

The statement said the de-escalation of the "already difficult situation" in bilateral ties is possible "only within the framework of mutually respectful and constructive dialogue."

Poland accused Belarus of an airspace violation Tuesday and Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz on public radio called the move a provocation.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry, however, denied the claims, saying that Warsaw's accusations are "far-fetched" and were made to "justify the build-up of its forces and means near the Belarusian border."















