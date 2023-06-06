Hollywood actor undergoes stunning transformation for upcoming superhero film

Over the years, Batman has been portrayed by several top actors, including the most recent portrayal by Ben Affleck. However, in the upcoming film "The Flash," Michael Keaton reprises his role as the Caped Crusader for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."

Die-hard comic book fans may initially struggle to recognize the 71-year-old actor in his latest scenes. Michael has undergone a remarkable transformation, abandoning his usual closely cropped hair and opting instead for long, wavy grey locks and a full, bushy beard.

"The Flash" follows the story of the titular character, played by Ezra Miller, as he uses his superpowers to alter the past. Unfortunately, his actions have unintended consequences, leading to the creation of an alternate Earth where superheroes no longer exist.

In a captivating trailer, Michael's Bruce Wayne is seen discovering Superman, seemingly for the first time. He quips, "No one said, 'Superman... that's a little on the nose?'" The Flash reminds him that he goes by the name Batman, to which Bruce Wayne responds, "Yeah, I don't call myself Super Batman."

He further reveals that he no longer considers himself Batman, as the city no longer needs him. He acknowledges that times have changed, and Gotham has become one of the safest cities in the world.

Michael Keaton initially portrayed the iconic role of Batman in 1989's "Batman" and later reprised it in "Batman Returns." The role was then passed on to Val Kilmer in 1995's "Batman Forever" and finally to George Clooney in 1997's "Batman & Robin."









