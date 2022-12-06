News Cinema Actress Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at age 71

Actress Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at age 71

Published December 06,2022

Renowned comic actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "Look Who's Talking," died of cancer on Monday. She was 71.



The star's children confirmed her death in an Instagram post.



"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children, True and Lillie Parker, posted.



"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the Parkers said. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."



They expressed gratitude to personnel at the Moffitt Cancer Center and others who had stood by their mom.



"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the siblings said. "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."



Alley starred in "Cheers" starting in 1987, playing Rebecca Howe. In 1991, she earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress, then gathered a second Emmy in 1994 for her role as Sally Goodson in "David's Mother."



Turns in numerous other movies and television shows over the years included "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "Dancing With the Stars," Season 12.





