Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace and Palestinian freedom while presenting award at Oscars

Spanish actor Javier Bardem called for peace and Palestinian freedom while presenting an award Sunday at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Presenting the Oscar for best international film, Bardem began his remarks at the podium by saying "No to war" and "Free Palestine."

The actor appeared wearing a pin with the Spanish phrase "No a la guerra," meaning "No to war," along with another one supporting Palestine.

Israel launched a genocide on Gaza in October 2023 that lasted two years and has since continued in various forms, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding 172,000 and destroying 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.



