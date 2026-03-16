Oscar ceremony held in Los Angeles, gathering Hollywood’s top names

Top names in Hollywood gathered Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the annual Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners led the pack in this year's nominations with a record-breaking 16, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another with 13 and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein with 9.

One Battle After Another won six Oscars, including Best Picture and Thomas Anderson's award for best adapted screenplay.

Meanwhile, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for best actor, beating out contenders including Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jordan's win marks his first Academy Award.

Separately, Hamnet star Jessie Buckley won the Oscar for best actress, taking home the award after previously being nominated for the best supporting actress prize for The Lost Daughter.

The Academy Award for Best Casting -- the first new category in 24 years -- went to One Battle After Another.