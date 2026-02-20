Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’ star, dies at 53

Eric Dane, best known for his roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," has died at 53, his publicist said Thursday.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement said.

Dane revealed in 2025 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In an interview with "Good Morning America," he said: "I don't think this is the end of my story. I just don't feel like, in my heart, I don't feel like this is the end of me."

Dane rose to global fame as Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed "McSteamy," on "Grey's Anatomy." In a 2022 interview on "The Jess Cagle Show," he called the series "a magical time in my life."

In a statement to CNN, Sam Levinson, creator of "Euphoria," said he was "heartbroken," adding, "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift."