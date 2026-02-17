Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning star of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Tender Mercies,’ dies at 95

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now" and "Tender Mercies," has died at 95, his wife said Monday.

Luciana Duvall said he died peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said in a statement.

Born Jan. 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, Duvall studied acting in New York and was part of a generation that included Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman.

His breakthrough role came in 1972 when he portrayed Tom Hagen, the adopted son and consigliere of the Corleone family, in "The Godfather."

Over a career spanning more than 60 years, Duvall became known for understated but powerful performances. He won the Academy Award for best actor for "Tender Mercies" and received multiple nominations, including for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now."

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," his wife said.

"In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all," she added.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced. His wife asked for privacy as the family celebrates his life and legacy.





