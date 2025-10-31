NASA acting chief rebuffs Kim Kardashian’s Moon landing denial

Acting NASA Administrator and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday rejected reality TV star Kim Kardashian's claim that American astronauts never landed on the Moon, saying the US has done so six times.

Kardashian, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, questioned the authenticity of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, saying, "They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what, but like, go to TikTok. See for yourself. […] There's no gravity on the Moon. Why is the flag blowing?"

Responding on US social media company X, Duffy wrote: "We've been to the Moon before… six times!" He added that NASA's Artemis program is preparing to send astronauts back to the lunar surface "under the leadership of President Donald Trump."

Duffy concluded his post by saying, "We won the last space race and we will win this one too."





