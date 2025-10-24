Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

American media personality Kim Kardashian said she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, U.S. media outlets reported on Thursday. Kardashian revealed her diagnosis during a teaser for the seventh season of her reality show, "The Kardashians," which premiered on Hulu, the reports said.

It was not clear whether Kardashian was experiencing symptoms or not, they said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Kardashian's agent, public relations representative and attorney did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this year, she gave evidence in the trial of a gang called the "grandpa robbers", who were accused of stealing jewellery worth millions of euros from her at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.





