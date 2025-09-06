PUBLIC VIEWING OF GIORGIO ARMANIS COFFIN IN MILAN BEGINS

Members of the public began paying their respects Saturday to fashion legend Giorgio Armani as his coffin was put on display in Milan.

Hundreds of people queued up before the opening of the viewing at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), which will last two days ahead of a private funeral on Monday for Italy's most famous fashion designer, who died on Thursday aged 91.

Armani died after months of fragile health and ahead of his funeral well-wishers will have the chance to pay their respects from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (0700 GMT to 1600 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday at Milan's Teatro Armani.

The Teatro is a former Nestle chocolate factory transformed on Armani's request in 2001 into the company's minimalist but luxurious headquarters, and it was where Armani showcased his creations.

Armani, whose death came just weeks before celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of his fashion house at Milan Fashion Week, was mourned by his peers in the fashion world as well as by politicians and stars.

Born in Piacenza in northern Italy, the young Armani first enrolled in medical school but moved into fashion after a stint as a window dresser at a Milan department store.

By 1973, he had opened his own Milan design studio and created his debut eponymous collection in 1975.

The city, which adopted him as its own, has declared the day of his funeral a day of mourning.

Armani had no children, and his death leaves a question mark over the future of his empire.

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, while his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.