Spanish actor Javier Bardem appeared on a U.S. television program. During the live broadcast, the famous actor said:

"The suffering in Gaza has reached an indescribable point. We can't bear to see children dying of hunger. People waiting for humanitarian aid are being shot."

He continued: "I truly believe this is an act of genocide."

Following his remarks, the channel cut to a commercial break. However, after the break, the program was not aired and was instead censored.