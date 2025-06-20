 Contact Us
News Celebrities US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court

US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court

U.S. singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in a London court to a charge of attacking a music producer with a bottle in 2023, and remains free on bail after posting a £5 million security.

Reuters CELEBRITIES
Published June 20,2025
Subscribe
US SINGER CHRIS BROWN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ASSAULT CHARGE IN UK COURT

U.S. singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" on Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he denied the charge.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as "Loyal", "Run It" and "Under the Influence", was granted bail in May after promising to pay a 5 million-pound ($6.7 million) security fee in order to begin his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last month after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.