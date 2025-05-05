Two arrested over alleged bomb plot at Lady Gaga’s Rio concert

Police in Brazil have arrested two people in connection with a suspected plot to detonate explosives at Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew over two million fans on Saturday night. A man, the group's leader, was detained in Rio Grande do Sul on charges of illegal weapons possession, while a teenager was arrested in Rio on child pornography charges.

Authorities described the plot as involving a group spreading hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community, intending to use improvised explosive devices at the event. However, police did not clarify the specifics of the suspects' roles or how Lady Gaga's concert became the target.

Lady Gaga's team learned of the threat through media reports and confirmed there were no known safety issues during the event, which began with the song "Bloody Mary" and included hits like "Poker Face" and "Alejandro."

The concert, which was part of Rio's efforts to boost economic activity post-Carnival, was expected to generate around €93.8 million. Similar events are planned through 2028.