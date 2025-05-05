The 2025 Met Gala kicks off today

The 2025 Met Gala is happening today! Here's everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night—from the theme and co-hosts to this year's dress code.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA?

The Met Gala is a high-profile charity fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, marking the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. The event consistently raises tens of millions of dollars each year.

WHEN IS THE MET GALA 2025?

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 5, with the red carpet starting at approximately 4:30 p.m. EST.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA 2025 THEME?

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibition, announced on October 9, 2024, is organized into 12 sections, each reflecting an aspect of dandy style: Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook (a term from Zora Neale Hurston's Characteristics of Negro Expression for spaces of leisure like dancing and drinking), Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism.